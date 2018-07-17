Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have been promoting their upcoming film Dhadak in full spirits. The two, who will be making her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dhadak, looked their best as they promoted the film in the national capital. While Ishaan looked dapper in a printed shirt, white jacket and denims, Janhvi looked her stunning best in a black and golden lehenga.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have been promoting their upcoming film Dhadak in full spirits. The two, who will be making her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak, looked their best as they promoted the film in the national capital. While Ishaan looked dapper in a printed shirt, white jacket and denims, Janhvi looked her stunning best in a black and golden lehenga. While promoting the film, Janhvi and Ishaan also shook a leg on the popular song Zingaat from their upcoming film and the video has been shared by one of their fan pages and went viral on social media in no time.

In the dance video, Ishaan and Janhvi look adorably cute as they danced on the popular track Zingaat and the video has been breaking the Internet ever since it surfaced on social media.

The film is getting close to its release date—July 20 and soon after the trailer created a lot of buzz on social media, fans cannot wait for Dhadak to hit the silver screen. Dhadak is one of the most anticipated films of this year and is the official adaptation of blockbuster Marathi film Sairat which featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in lead roles.

Dhadak has been helmed by Shashank Khaitan who has previously directed films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. Dhadak marks the Bollywood debut of late actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter.

Dhadak talks about caste system and honour killing. It revolves around the love story of a couple who face the consequences of falling in love with someone of a different caste. The much-anticipated film has been produced by ace filmmaker Karan Johar and even the songs of the film like Zingaat has become one of the top chart busters of this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More