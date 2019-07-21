As Dhadak completes one year, reports are rife that Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are all set to come together for an upcoming Karan Johar venture. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film is reportedly a romantic thriller.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s debut movie Dhadak has completed one year but their on-screen and off-screen chemistry is absolutely loved by the audience. After the duo made headlines with their dating rumors, cinephiles are eager to know about their upcoming project and it seems like the wait is almost over.

According to the latest buzz, Janhvi and Ishaan are coming back for Karan Johar’s upcoming venture. Reports say that the Karan Johar production will be directed by filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, who has directed films like Shaitan, David and Wazir in the past. Unlike his past dark thriller, this film will be a romantic thriller.

As their first film Dhadak completed a year, both Ishaan and Janhvi shared unseen photos from the sets and penned a heartfelt note. In her note, Janhvi wrote for Ishaan that nothing she says would be able to sum up how happy she is that she experienced this journey with him, had each other to lean on, argue with and find comfort in.

Ever since their first film, Janhvi Kapoor has been in the lead with the number of projects in her kitty. After Dhadak, Janhvi will be seen in films like Kargil Girl alongside Ishaan Khatter, Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Roohiafza alongside Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar’s multi starrer project Takht. Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter is yet to announce his next film. Reports are rife that Ishaan will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film alongside Ananya Pandey.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App