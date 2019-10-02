Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar are all set to reunite for a game show–Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul. Reports reveal that both the actors will be shooting for the show today. Read the details here–

It seems that after a series of rom-com and action films by the big names of Bollywood, the trend has certainly changed and now the audience prefers new faces with new stories more on the big screens. Moreover, the filmmakers are also experimenting with different duo’s on the screens with innovative storylines. One such duo is Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Both the actors collaborated first in Shashank Khaitan’s film Dhadhak and conquered the hearts with their on-screen chemistry. Though both of them are currently busy in different projects, recently, a report revealed that the actors are gearing up for their reunite for a game show– Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul. It will be a quiz based on the actor’s knowledge of Bollywood films.

Reports reveal that both Janhvi and Ishaan will be shooting for the game today. Talking about the film Dhadhak, it was a Hindi remake of Telugu film Sairat and also featured Ashutosh Rana, Aditya Kumar, Shalini Kapoor and Shubhavi Choksey in leads.

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter will also appear in supernational comedy-thriller Khaali Peeli with Ananya Pandey in leads. The film is the remake of Telugu film Taxiwala starring Priyanka Kawalkar and Vijay Deverakonda. Moreover, Janhvi Kapoor also has a list of films lined up in the pipeline.

Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Angad Bedi. Moreover, Janhvi Kapoor will also be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma for her next horror-comedy Roohi Afza. Moreover, reports also revealed that Karan Johar has also expressed to feature Janhvi in his period drama Takht. Not only this, but the actor will also appear in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan as his sister on-screens. Moreover, Janhvi Kapoor will also appear in Rannbhoomi which will hit the theatres on October 19, 2020.

