Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French Riviera

Bollywood is ready to take the global spotlight once again, with Homebound leading the charge! Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in pivotal roles and has officially earned a place at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The prestigious French Riviera event will showcase Homebound in its Un Certain Regard section, which celebrates bold and artistic storytelling from around the world. Ghaywan, known for his award-winning Masaan, brings another powerful narrative to Cannes, while Janhvi and Ishaan gear up to represent Indian cinema on one of the world’s biggest film stages.

Un Certain Regard Spotlight

The film has been selected for the Un Certain Regard section—a space reserved for bold, artistic voices and fresh cinematic perspectives from around the globe. Cannes 2025 just got a whole lot more exciting with Homebound sharing the spotlight alongside global cinematic giants like Wes Anderson and Ari Aster. Not bad company, right?

The big announcement dropped on Thursday as the festival unveiled its much-anticipated official selection lineup. And as expected, the internet lit up. Both Janhvi and Ishaan took to Instagram to share their excitement—and maybe a few happy tears—with their fans.

Ishaan Calls It His “Most Challenging Role”

Ishaan called Homebound his "most challenging" role yet and didn't hold back in expressing how special the project is to him. "A film that I knew was special from the moment it entered my life," he wrote. "This is what dreams are made of: pure intention, grit, compassion, and truth. One of the proudest moments of my cinematic journey thus far."

He also gave a heartfelt shoutout to director Neeraj Ghaywan, calling him a friend with a “beautiful mind and deep empathy.” Bonus: Homebound marks Ishaan’s return to Dharma Productions after seven years.

Janhvi Celebrates Global Recognition

Janhvi Kapoor was equally thrilled and proud. “A moment where Indian cinema takes over the world,” she declared in her post. “Our hearts are full, and we can’t wait to show you all this journey on the big screen!”

A Cannes Comeback For Ghaywan

For Ghaywan, Homebound is more than just another film—it’s a full-circle moment. He last made waves at Cannes with Masaan in 2015, which also screened in Un Certain Regard and bagged accolades. Now, he’s back on the same red carpet with a new story and a powerhouse cast.

Meet the Team Behind Homebound

The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with co-producers Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, Homebound has all the makings of a global crowd-puller. The 78th Cannes Film Festival will run from May 13 to May 24, and let’s be honest—we’re all rooting for Homebound to make India proud on that iconic French Riviera red carpet.

