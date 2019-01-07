One of the most promising new-comers that Bollywood welcomed in 2018 was Janhvi Kapoor. Daughter of later actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with Dhadak and made every a fan of her. With the sizzling performance of her and gorgeous avatars, the diva paved her way into a million hearts!

One of the most promising new-comers that Bollywood welcomed in 2018 was Janhvi Kapoor. Daughter of later actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with Dhadak and made every a fan of her. With the sizzling performance of her and gorgeous avatars, the diva paved her way into a million hearts! Well, the stardom always comes with sourness too. And the regular trolling of Janhvi Kapoor on social media for nepotism made it difficult for her to tackle it all. So, finally, the young lady spoke on it and made her stand clear.

While a media interaction, Janhvi Kapoor made her stand clear on it and said that the whole nepotism debate made her question herself that did she really deserve it all. And then the answer came flashing with no and that she does come from a place of privilege. Further, she added that if she has it, she should use it or she would be the dumbest person on the planet. Concluding it, she said she needs to push herself even more and make sure that she makes the best of her privilege.

The actor is still basking praises for her superb debut performance in the movie Dhadak and she will soon be seen in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena who is one of the combat aviators of India. Here’s the look leaked:

