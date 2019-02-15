Ahead Sridevi Boney Kapoor's first death anniversary on February 24, family members of the legendary diva who lost her life after drowning in the bathtub of her Dubai hotel, were spotted holding a puja at her Chennai house. With teary eyes, Sridevi's beloved husband whom she used call Jaan, Boney Kapoor practiced the Hindu rituals. While daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were spotted wearing garlands according to the viral photos.

As Sridevi’s death anniversary is around the corner, her family members were spotted practising a puja for the late actress at her Chennai house on February 14, 2019. Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor along with nieces Khushi and Jahnvi Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor along with English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde, R Balki and Tamil actor Ajith held a puja for the legendary actor who was passed away on February 24, last year while attending a family wedding in Dubai. According to reports, she died after drowning in her hotel bathtub. Her body was cremated with full rituals in Mumbai.

Versatile actor Anil Kapoor who has worked with Sridevi in films like Lamhe and Mr India, was noted saying that he misses the fun, laughter and humour he used to enjoy whenever they met. His brother’s wife, his wife’s best friend, was fabulous and inspiring during her work. Talking about her films, he added that her pictures are still published and her movies are still being seen by the massive fanbase she still has. In the pictures that went viral on social media, Janhvi and Khushi are seen in Indian attire with garlands.

