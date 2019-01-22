The fashion game of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor has been going too strong and the sisters will be soon seen in Neha Dhupia's celebrity talk show Vogue BFFs. A photo of Janhvi and Khushi started surfacing on social media in which they are seen posing with Neha Dhupia.

The sensational and Millennial Kapoor sisters—Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the hottest siblings in town and there is no doubt about it! The divas are often spotted gymming together and even their workout videos are too inspiring and amazing! Now, the two will together be seen in Neha Dhupia’s popular celeb chat show Vogue BFFs and a photo of both Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor along with the host Neha Dhupia started doing rounds on social media on Tuesday morning and the photo is breathtaking and has set the Internet on fire already!

In the viral picture, we see Khushi and Janhvi striking a pose with Neha Dhupia. While Khushi looks stunning in a cheetah print skirt with a white shirt and black stilettos, Janvhi Kapoor looks sizzling in a shimmery blue skirt with a white tee and pink heels. Neha Dhupia looks classy in a black overcoat with a white shirt. The three look awesome and after the picture surfaced on social media, fans can’t wait for the episode to air on television! Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi are the daughters of late veteran actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor.

While the elder one, Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Ishaant Khatter-starrer Dhadak which emerged as a superhit, the younger sister Khushi will be making her big Bollywood debut in 2019, according to latest media reports.

Janhvi Kapoor’s performance in Dhadak was highly praised and fans are looking forward to seeing her in more films.

