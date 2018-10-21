Janhvi Kapoor latest Instagram photos: Janhvi Kapoor's stylish outfits have always been applauding. The classy and trendy choice of outfits has always caught our attention. She recently attended the store launch of a Louis Vitton where she looked fabulous in her outfit. Sharing photographs on her Instagram, this time too, she has upped her style game. In ruffled silk top, she looks beautiful in her choice of outfit. At the event, she was accompanied with Khushi Kapoor, who also made a stylish entry in white top and denim skirt.

Janhvi Kapoor latest Instagram photos: Janhvi Kapoor’s trendy and chic styles have always been a talk of the town. Be it her turtleneck tops or chikankari salwar kameez, her fashion choices have never failed to impress the fashion police. Thus 2.9m followers stay always curious about her debonair choice of outfits. Janhvi who has always kept his fans updated with latest photographs has once again made her fans’ days after sharing photographs on Instagram from her recent event. In the photographs, Janhvi looks beautiful in her ruffled silk shirt. She paired her outfit with simple black trousers.

She tied her hair tied in a ponytail. Her dewy makeup with khloed eyes and minimal accessories rounded her lookout. Janhvi Kapoor made her stylish entry at the store launch of French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. She was accompanied with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor who also equally looked pretty in her plain white shirt and a denim skirt. She paired it with black pointed boots. The minimal makeup and accessories rounded her look out.

Khushi Kapoor recently shared a series of throwback photographs from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. In photographs, right from Anshula Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, all dressed in traditional, the Kapoor beauties looked gorgeous in their outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have never failed to give sibling goals. The two sisters never miss opportunities in spending quality time together. Be it award ceremonies or vacation photographs, the two have spotted together at various occasions.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Dhadak and will be next seen in a multi starrer movie Takht.

