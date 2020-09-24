Janhvi Kapoor is without a doubt one of the fashionistas we have in Bollywood. The youthful entertainer never fails to blow the minds of her spectators each time she steps out.One can always count on Janhvi Kapoor to give styling tips in beautiful effortless ethnic looks. She as of late turned bride for Bollywood’s style architect Manish Malhotra. The designer revealed his latest collection, Ruhaaniyat- A celebration called life, which is a “tribute to the country’s diverse heritage and soulful artistry of the Indian craftsmen.”

The collection is classified as the “Nazakat of Awadh and the vibrance of Punjab.” Janhvi shared photos from the collection where she is wearing a pistachio green lehenga embellished choli and a net dupatta with vintage jewellery. The Fall Bridal ’20 collection, made a dedicated effort to capture this visual treat in its true magnificence.

In the meantime, on the work front, Janhvi has some very exciting line-up of films which include, ‘Roohi Afza’ co-starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.Promoted to be a horror-comedy, the film will see Janhvi playing a dual role.She will also be seen in ‘Dostana 2’ where she’ll be seen sharing screen with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya.Apart from these projects, she is also a part of Karan Johar’s upcoming drama, ‘Takht’. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

