Janhvi Kapoor whose sartorial wardrobe chocies have always been endearing. Whenever she steps out in her choice of outfits, she leaves all her fans spellbound. This time while walking down the red carpet of the ace designer Manish Malhotra, she looks drop-dead gorgeous. She donned a red and black striped outfit and looked every inch of a diva.

Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion sense has always been applauding. Be it her comfortable chic look or her shimmery gowns, Janhvi’s class apart style has never failed to impress the fashion expert. Every time she has left her fans awestruck with her flawless beauty. This time she will be walking the red carpet for the ace designer Manish Malhotra.

This time, she donned red and brick red stripes beautiful gown. With a plunging neckline, balloon cold shoulders, Janhvi looks simply pretty. She opted to open her long tresses. Janhvi’s dewy make-up with a thin stroke of eyeliner and oodles of mascara, made her look as charming as ever. Check her beautiful photographs.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor appeared with Manish Malhotra on the cover page of a magazine where she looks drop-dead gorgeous. She left all her fans spell bounded with her beautiful features.

Janhvi Kapoor’s photographs have always been a sight to behold. Not just that, she recently attended the Loreal store launch in Delhi with her daughter Khushi Kapoor and she looks lovely as ever.

At the fashion show of Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, Ananya’s cousin Alanna Panday and singer-songwriter Ananya Birla turned up for the grand fashion show.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Dhadak opposite to Ishaan Khatter and will be next seen in multi-starrer Karan Johar. The movie stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. While there are also reports that Janhvi has signed her third movie along with the director of Dhadak, Shashank Khaitan opposite Varun Dhawan.

