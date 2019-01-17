Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi who made her Bollywood debut this year with Ishaan Khatter starrer blockbuster film Dhadak has taken over the Internet after her latest photo went viral on social media soon after it was shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram.

Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor is the new Internet sensation and her Instagram photos are proof! She has been setting social media on fire with her sexy gym avatars and soon after her latest photo started doing rounds on social media, Janhvi Kapoor has once again broken all records of being super cute! In the photo, we see the Dhadak actress in a casual white tee with black shorts and a black denim jacket. Her high pony-tail is adding to her cuteness and the photo has gone viral on the Internet!

Janhvi Kapoor is the elder daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi and is a replica of her mother who was an iconic and legendary actress of all times. Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood this year with Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak which also starred Ishaan Khatter who is the brother of Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak was one of the biggest hits of 2018 and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

It was for the first time that a film starring newcomers enters the Rs 100 crore club. Janhvi Kapoor has a younger sister—Khushi Kapoor and if media reports are to be believed, Khushi will be making her Bollywood debut this year. Janhvi Kapoor is allegedly dating her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More