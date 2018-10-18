Janhvi Kapoor has become the new fashionista of Bollywood town, dazzling in every event with her on-point ensembles. After impressing her fans with her own trendy fashion statement she is all set to steal the limelight with Manish Malhotra's exclusive attires. Looking like a royal princess, Janhvi is beautifully carrying Manish's crown sleeve gown, here's proof:

After astonishing her fans with the gorgeous mermaid avatar, Janhvi is again winning hearts with her new princess look. This photo is absolutely dreamy as Janhvi is looking quite convincing as a princess smelling a flower with a body language saying she owns everything here. The gorgeous diva has taken the internet by storm with this extremely sizzling click. Looking like a combination of hotness and elegance put altogether, Janhvi is creating a buzz on social media.

Manish Malhotra, the famous Indian fashion designer who is a prominent name in the Indian film industry took to his official Instagram account to unleash this unseen look of Janhvi Kapoor. The fans are amazed with her everyday new avatars, first the mermaid look then the Tina look and now the royal attire.

No doubt, the Dhadak actor is looking ethereal and sexy as has lifted one leg up resting it on the table making it look extremely sensuous. The confidence with which the actor is striking that pose is looting all the attention. One of the attractive aspects is the crown sleeves which is conveying the essence of the outfit.

Every now and then, the stunning lady raises the temperature with her sizzling avatars. here’s how:

Late veteran star Sridevi Boney Kapoor’s darling daughter Janhvi initiated her career in Bollywood with a Dharma production film Dhadak where she was featured alongside Ishaan Khatter. Now the actor is gearing up to soon reappear on the silverscreen with Karan Johar’s next project Takht which will star Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan other than Janvhi.

