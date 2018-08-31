Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Shashank Khaitan's film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, is on a hit run even before the film hit the screens. After the success of the film, Janhvi has featured on the cover of leading fashion magazine Grazia. On the cover, Janhvi looks like a million bucks as she makes a fashion statement in a Louis Vuitton outfit.

The next-gen star Janhvi Kapoor has been in the spotlight even before she made her big Bollywood debut. As she rides high after the success of her debut film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, the diva is looking picture-perfect on the cover of leading magazine Grazia. Looking like a million bucks, Janhvi made a style statement in a signature embroidered bustier, tuxedo trousers and minimal earrings, all by Louis Vuitton. As soon as the cover photo was made public, it went viral in no time and took the social media with a massive storm.

Just a day before the cover launch, Janhvi posted a photo of a pink and green Louis Vuitton bracelet to lend her support to children in urgent need. However, she was trolled for the same as her followers noted that contradiction between talking about charity and promoting a luxury brand like Louis Vuitton. One of the followers commented on the post that everyone can lend support by donating directly or by doing some social work but there is no need to buy an LV bracelet for the same.

Workwise, Janhvi will be seen in upcoming film Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Check out other sizzling photos of Janhvi Kapoor:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More