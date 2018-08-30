Janhvi Kapoor has been hitting the headlines ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak. She has gained a massive fan following and her followers keep on comparing her to mother Sridevi. Recently, a picture of Janhvi and her mother Sridevi is doing the rounds on social media in which Janhvi is sporting the same dupatta that Sridevi used to carry.

Janhvi Kapoor looks like the mirror image of her mom Sridevi, see photo

After making her huge debut with Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has secured a place in Bollywood’s heart. It took no time for her to gain massive popularity in the industry and the bar of expectation is quite high for the actor. Being the daughter of Indian film industry’s iconic diva Sridevi, we are sure that it is not something new for her. While some of her fans found her Sridevi’s replica, others think that she reflects her mom’s persona. Recently, a picture of Janhvi and her mother Sridevi is doing the rounds on social media.

In the photo, Janhvi is donning a pink dupatta that Sridevi used to carry. Janhvi has carried the dupatta in the same way as Sridevi used to take it i.e. with a white kurta. The actor is looking gorgeous and we can’t stop the comparisons because we can deny the fact that she actually looks like her mother. Here’s take a look at the mesmerising photo:

Aren’t they looking alike? Coming to the work front, Janhvi is soon to start working for her next movie Takht. Earlier in the month, ace filmmaker Karan Johar announced the star cast of his upcoming big project Takht. Besides Janhvi, the movie also casts Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

M 🌺🙌🏼 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on May 8, 2018 at 2:46am PDT

🐒 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 11:43pm PST

