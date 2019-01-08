Late veteran actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi is just like her mother—a flawless beauty, a powerhouse of talent and of course, a great actor and a head turner. The young beauty, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2018 with romantic film Dhadak, has made space in millions of hearts with her charm.

In the recent photo from a photoshoot for a cosmetic brand, Janhvi Kapoor looks breathtakingly beautiful in a stunning pink and silver lehenga. Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stunning new faces in Bollywood and also received the award for the best newcomer this year. Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak emerged as one of the biggest hits this year and emerged as one of the highest box office grosser this year. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter and was helmed by ace filmmaker Shashank Khaitan.

Janhvi Kapoor has a younger sister—Khushi Kapoor who is likely to make it to Bollywood this year in 2019.

