Janhvi Kapoor is looking no less than a fabulous fashionista in this latest photoshoot of celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani. In this photoshoot, she can be seen donning a pink off-shoulder shimmery outfit with utmost grace and confidence. Daboo Ratnani did this photoshoot three days ago. Now, he has shared rest of the photos from the same photoshoot.

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram photos: Janhvi Kapoor has yet again proved that she is no less than a fashionista in this latest photoshoot of celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani. Daboo Ratnani did this photoshoot three days back, now he has shared other pictures on his Instagram. In this photoshoot, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen flaunting her awestrucking appearance. In these photographs, wearing a shimmery pink off-shoulder thigh-high slit gown, she can be seen giving style goals. Undoubtedly, she looks fabulous in a Tanya Ghavri’ outfit styled by TOABH Entertainment.

Keeping her look glamorous and gorgeous, her make-up and hair stylist Manisha D Ratnani has perfectly amped her appearance with soft curls with voluminous hair and dewy makeup. She looks no less than a perfect beauty in this photograph. Bonus points should be given for her perfect are for right amount of attitude and confidence. Soon after this photograph, the followers of Daboo Ratnani flooded the comment section with their compliments.

Time and again she has nailed her photoshoots with her graceful and elegant personality, and, without a doubt she has won our hearts in this stunning photoshoot. From celebrity designer’s outfits to a simple T-shirt, she has made sure to keep her style statement at a decent level, constantly. Here are some of the beautiful photos which defines her flawless fashion.

In a recent interview with the host Anaita Shroff Adajania on an episode of Voot’s Feet up with the Stars, Dhadak actor revealed that she respects actor Pankaj Tripathi, and that, she feels actor Tripathi thinks she is a creep.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Rooh-Afza and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht. She is also presently working on the biopic of Gunjan Saxena who was an Indian Air Force combat pilot. In this movie, Pankaj is playing the role of her father.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More