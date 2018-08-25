After making a power-pact debut in the Bollywood industry with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor charmed one and all as she walked the Lakme Fashion Week runway. Dressed in a blue and pink floral lehenga designed by Nachiket Barve, Janhvi looked stunningly beautiful. Letting her hair open, the next-gen star kept her signature minimalistic style with subtle makeup. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Janhvi captioned that she had a blast walking the ramp.
Speaking about her experience, Janhvi stated that she was afraid that she will trip and fall on her face. In the media interaction, Janhvi was quoted saying that when the designer showed her the outfit, she thought it was so stunning but in her head, she was thinking that she might trip and fall on her face because it looked so heavy. But when she tried it on, the outfit was really light and comfortable. Workwise, after Dhadak, Janhvi will be seen in Karan Johar’s film Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pendekar.