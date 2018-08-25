The next-gen star Janhvi Kapoor, who made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak, has taken her first step in the glamour world. On Friday, August 25, the actor made a stunning debut at the Lakme Fashion Week and was spotted flaunting a beautiful pink and blue floral lehenga, that made everyone go gaga over the sheer gorgeousness.

After making a power-pact debut in the Bollywood industry with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor charmed one and all as she walked the Lakme Fashion Week runway. Dressed in a blue and pink floral lehenga designed by Nachiket Barve, Janhvi looked stunningly beautiful. Letting her hair open, the next-gen star kept her signature minimalistic style with subtle makeup. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Janhvi captioned that she had a blast walking the ramp.

Speaking about her experience, Janhvi stated that she was afraid that she will trip and fall on her face. In the media interaction, Janhvi was quoted saying that when the designer showed her the outfit, she thought it was so stunning but in her head, she was thinking that she might trip and fall on her face because it looked so heavy. But when she tried it on, the outfit was really light and comfortable. Workwise, after Dhadak, Janhvi will be seen in Karan Johar’s film Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pendekar.

