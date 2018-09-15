As Janhvi Kapoor and Manish Malhotra gear up for an upcoming photo shoot in Switzerland, the designer took to his official Instagram handle to share a stunning photo of the duo. In the photo, Janhvi and Manish can be setting major fashion goals with their style statement. Earlier this week, Janhvi Kapoor was announced as the first ever brand ambassador of Nykaa.

The next-gen star Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late legendary actor Sridevi, is determined to take the Bollywood industry with a storm. After making a power-pact debut with Shashank Khaitan’s film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi is in no mood to slow down. From being announced as the first brand ambassador of Nykaa to gracing the cover page of all leading fashion magazines, the diva is leaving no stone unturned to pave her way to the top.

After Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to collaborate with renowned fashion designer and her mother Sridevi’s close friend Manish Malhotra for an upcoming photo shoot in Switzerland. As the duo gear up for the big photoshoot, Manish took to his official Instagram account on September 14 to share a stunning photo with Janhvi.

Dressed in a multi-coloured top paired with blue denim and sneakers, Janhvi is redefining simplicity and elegance with her no-makeup look while Manish is as always looking dapper in a black t-shirt paired with black pants styled with a white jacket, patterned scarf and black and white sneakers.

Workwise, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.

