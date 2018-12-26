Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular and promising new-comers who has entered Bollywood this year. Daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor was born on March 7, 1997. The shining starlet entered the film world with her debut movie Dhadak and since then, she has been hogging headlines continuously.

Winning hears all over with her superb acting in Dhadak, Janhvi became one of the most loved and adored actors of the industry.

Janhvi Kapoor entered the industry with many dreams and challenges as she is the daughter of one and only Sridevi and will have to prove on every step that she is as good as her mother, according to the audience’s perspective. Janhvi had a difficult year as he lost her mother Sridevi on 24 February 2018. But even though, Janhvi faced the worst nightmare of her life just before the release of her debut movie, the brave girl gathered strength to pull up her pieces and rock the show!

The hot and happening photos of her are still surfacing on the internet. Janhvi drove her fans crazy with the stunning Instagram photo updates and gathered a massive fanbase. On the same note, here we have brought the 20 top photos of Janhvi Kapoor that slayed 2018! Take a look!

