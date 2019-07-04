Dostana 2: Ending all the speculations, some days back Karan Johar announced that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will soon appear in the sequel of his 2008 rom-com film Dostana. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her views on the same, take a look–

Dostana 2: After creating a buzz with Dostana in 2008, filmmaker Karan Johar is again all set for its sequel. Last week, Karan Johar officially made the announcement regarding the film which will feature Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Currently, the makers are searching for the third lead role in the film who will preferably be a newcomer. Recently Janhvi Kapoor opened up about the film.

Expressing her happiness, she revealed that she is much excited about the film. She revealed that to work in this sequel will be fun. She further added upon saying that she is also happy that through such type of films, homosexuality has become a normal subject. She also quoted that though every actor has their own reservations, she is happy to feature in the film.

In a small interview, Karan Johar also revealed that he is much excited to take this franchise forward with Kartik Aryan and Janhvi Kapoor. He also revealed that he can’t wait to take this desi boy and girl madness forward. Moreover, he also revealed that soon he will introduce a new male lead in the film while Collin will make his directorial debut with Dostana 2.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is currently preparing for her upcoming film Roohi-Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film is a horror comedy film which will hit the silver screens on March 20, 2020. After completing the shoot of Rooh-Afza, the actor will then shoot for Gunjan Saxena’s biopic Kargil Girl.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App