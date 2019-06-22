Be it Janhvi Kapoor's floral print yellow dress or Ananya Panday's crop top and denim combo, the divas will make you go gaga over them.

The dressing style of B-town divas goes up with every generation. Their fashion sense is as unique as they are. They have been creating record-breaking trends with their choices. Be it at Cannes, or any casual place, the divas are at their best.

While Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are gearing up to make their debut in the film industry, they have already started setting fashion trends. Here are some episodes of debutants.

In a recent event, Janhvi Kapoor, who started her career in the film industry with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter was spotted at Manish Malhotra’s mansion. Keeping her look casual she wore a floral print yellow gown with Kolhapuri chappal. Here are some of her pictures:

Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday who was recently screened in Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2 opposite Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff was spotted at Mumbai airport last night wearing a white crop top with a pair of ripped denim. Keeping her comfort first, she wore a pair of white sports shoes. Here, are her pictures:

Despite their different outlooks. The two had applied white enamel.

Talking about the professional front, Janhvi will now be seen in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena in lead role opposite the very talented Pankaj Tripathi. Next, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. The cast of the movie also includes Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Whereas, Ananya will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

