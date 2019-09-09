Janhvi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria the newbies of the B-town posed for the cover of the magazine recently, both of the actresses were looking like a goddess and was beating each other on their amazing magazine cover look, see photos.

janhvi kapoor or tara sutaria, who wore the outfit better for the magazine?

Janhvi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria the young actresses of the Bollywood. who made their debuts recently are always up with their exotic photoshoots and making their fans go crazy for them. The newbies of the town today uploaded their picture from the magazine cover and they both were nailing the look in their respective attires. Tara and Janhvi both are flaunting their midriff and are looking mesmerizing that one just can’t take their eyes off from.

Tara was featured in the Exhibit magazine and was blazing like a fire in the cover photo. Tara was wearing a bohemian outfit in which she was flaunting her tanned skin and toned legs, she was wearing a bralette with leafy print and she paired it with white thigh-high slit skirt. Tara was looking graciously beautiful with her beachy waves and her cool accessories outshined her boho outfit. Tara was in the jungle for this photoshoot and was looking ready for her jungle safari. Her makeup was kept minimal but her eye makeup was doing the magic which was bold and outstanding, the nude lipstick complemented her look. Tara Sutaria the newbie of the B-town made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 and is a multi-talented actress apart from acting she is a singer too and started her acting career as a child artist and was cast in Disney’s shows.

Janhvi Kapoor was looking no less than a fairy in the cover of the Brides magazine. She wore a pink off-shoulder blouse with her pink neon lehenga and was looking sassy and vibrant in the picture. She paired her lehenga with beautiful peach earrings and hand gloves which had blue fur in it. Her makeup was a little glossy and was added with a hue of pink. Janhvi has a place in her heart for neon outfits and her Instagram is filled with it. The fashionable star will be seen in her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afza.

