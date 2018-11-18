Janhvi Kapoor photo: Janhvi is indeed blessed with remarkable beauty that is certainly a legacy of her mother. She made her debut with the film Dhadak opposite to Ishaan Khatter and with the success came a wide following of followers. Janhvi has recently emerged as one of talked about newcomers in the industry and has already lined up some big projects that opposite to some A-listed actors of the B-town.

Recently, the diva walked the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 red carpet and believe us she was not looking lesser than a fairy. It won’t be wrong to call her Princess Janhvi and the beauty she spread on the red carpet with her appearance was just magical. Donning a Reem Acra bridal gown, Janhvi was looking just adorable and gorgeous altogether. The beauty has just raised the beauty bar for most of the B-town actresses and it is just impossible to comprehend her beauty in words. Take a look at these drop-dead gorgeous pictures first:

Agree, we were not wrong while calling her a princess. Lately, Janhvi has come out to be the youngest B-town actors giving fans some major fashion goals. Here we have encapsulated some of the best pictures of Janhvi that shows that she is a born fashionista. Here are the ones:

