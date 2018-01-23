The Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor is directed by Shashank Khaitan and the movie, which was set to release on July 6th, has now been postponed to 20th July. Scroll down to take a look at some of Janhvi Kapoor's hot, sexy, and most beautiful Instagram pictures from her life.

Janhvi Kapoor allures us with her chic look

The star-kid Janhvi Kapoor is making her way into the limelight with full enthusiasm. The hot diva who is the elder daughter of Sridevi is hitting headlines with her charm and glamourous looks. Her admirers are awaiting for her Bollywood debut. However, Janhvi Kapoor with her co-actor Ishaan Khatter are setting the internet on fire for their Bollywood debuts. Karan Johar’s Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster film ‘Sairat. Impressed by Janhvi Kapoor’s performances and acting skills, her Dhadak co-star Shalini Kapoor, who plays Janhvi Kapoor’s onscreen mother says she is a ‘sweetheart’.

Karan Johar conveyed a sweet message to the young budding actress saying, “Janhvi your best quality is that you all are still a student. I love the fact that you stand by your beliefs.” The Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor is directed by Shashank Khaitan and the movie, which was set to release on July 6th, has now been postponed to 20th July. Scroll down to take a look at some of Janhvi Kapoor’s hot, sexy, and most beautiful Instagram pictures from her life.

Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous as she pulls off a stylish dress

Janhvi Kapoor poses elegantly for the camera

Janhvi Kapoor glistens in her shimmery little dress

The budding actress Janhvi Kapoor knows it well to carry herself elegantly

Janhvi Kapoor looks uber-cool in her attire

Janhvi Kapoor from the poster of her debut ‘Dhadak’

Janhvi Kapoor glams up her look with a gorgeous neck-piece

Janhvi Kapoor in a white looks alluring

Janhvi Kapoor in a pair of shorts looks super sexy

Janhvi Kapoor in a traditional attire is too hot to handle

Janhvi Kapoor looks hot in her little black bodycon

Janhvi Kapoor poses naturally for the camera

Janhvi Kapoor glistens under the scorching Sun

Janhvi Kapoor in a traditional outfit steals the show

Janhvi Kapoor in an embroidered lehenga looks stunning

Janhvi Kapoor in a blue designer outfit sets the floor on fire

Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her traditional Indian dress

Janhvi Kapoor dons a fashionable bright coloured top

Janhvi Kapoor teams up her casual look with a sexy footwear

Janhvi Kapoor mesmerises us with her look

Janhvi Kapoor teases her admirers with that bright look

Janhvi Kapoor in pink looks striking

Janhvi Kapoor looks like a Hollywood diva as she flaunts her tresses

Janhvi Kapoor in a long dress stuns us

Wedding season got me like 🤒 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:12am PST

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jul 29, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

🌴 gonna miss home A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 5, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

👀 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on May 8, 2016 at 3:50am PDT

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 29, 2015 at 7:00pm PDT

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 3, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Feb 14, 2016 at 1:05pm PST

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Apr 27, 2014 at 12:35am PDT

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

🐒 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 11:43pm PST