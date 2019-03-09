Janhvi Kapoor photos: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is featured in a new photoshoot that is going viral on social media. In the photos shared by celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha, Janhvi looks absolutely mesmerising with her stunning expressions and on-screen charm.

The next gen star Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut last year with her film Dhadak, has emerged as one of the most promising actors of Bollywood. As the actor shoots for her upcoming film Kargil Girl, she has featured in a new photoshoot in which she looks absolutely magnetic. In the black and white shots, Janhvi is stealing hearts with her beautiful eyes and striking innocence. Dressed in a simple white tank top and denim shorts, the actor is undoubtedly a sight to behold.

Clicked by celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha, the photos shared on his official Instagram account are going viral in no time making everyone go gaga over her. Rising star Janhvi Kapoor has impressed everyone with her on-screen charm and impeccable sense of style.

Take a look at the photos from her latest photoshoot here:

After the success of her first film Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for Gunjan Saxena’s biopic that has been tentatively Kargil Girl. Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who was recently seen in Luka Chuppi, has also been signed for the film. He will essay the role of Janhvi’s father in the film.

With this, Janhvi has also been signed for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Slated to hit the theatrical screens in 2020, Takht also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More