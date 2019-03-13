Bollywood hottie Janhvi Kapoor, who debuted last year with her movie Dhadak has been hogging headlines for her gorgeous avatars. This time too, the actor took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. Jahnvi Kapoor has an Instagram timeline full of hot and happening photos

Bollywood hottie Janhvi Kapoor, who debuted last year with her movie Dhadak has been hogging headlines for her gorgeous avatars. The diva raises temperatures every time she posts a photo on the internet. Daughter of legendary actor Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most promising newbies of Bollywood. The young lady never fails to turn heads with her ever-so-stylish looks.

This time too, the actor took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. Jahnvi Kapoor has an Instagram timeline full of hot and happening photos. In her latest Instagram post, Jahnvi Kapoor can be seen donning a Tommy Hilfiger attire looking absolutely stunning. With a white tee, Janhvi has worn blue shorts and white sneakers. The actor posted this photo along with the announcement that she will be going to Indore soon. Take a look at the poser!

Soon after Janhvi posted this photo, comments and like started flooding. Fans loved the casual attire of her and showered praises. While scrolling down that, a comment from her big brother Arjun Kapoor was spotted. Arjun Kapoor intending a pun wrote that Janhvi will be outdoor in Indore. Well, it is now proved that Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have the every next door brother-sister bond. The diva is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film which is going to be a biopic on the life of Gunjan Saxena. The movie has already gone on-floors and there are some photos from the sets that are surfacing over the internet. Have a look!

