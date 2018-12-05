Janhvi Kapoor photos: Janhvi Kapoor has been making headlines ever since her debut. Her raging stardom is not limited only to the covers of some top magazines, but the diva has recently gained a massive popularity on several social media platforms, mainly, Instagram. The Dhadak actor keeps sharing her candids from personal and professional life and every time she posts something online, it goes viral instantly.

Janhvi Kapoor photos: Dhadak star takes the curl game to next level, and it is sassy

Janhvi Kapoor has been making headlines ever since her debut. Her raging stardom is not limited only to the covers of some top magazines, but the diva has recently gained a massive popularity on several social media platforms, mainly, Instagram. The Dhadak actor keeps sharing her candids from personal and professional life and every time she posts something online, it goes viral instantly. Besides her candida, the diva also shares her glimpses from the photoshoots where she manages to look glamorous always.

An hour ago, L’Officiel, a fashion magazine, posted this picture on social media and in no time it is doing the rounds on social media. The post featuring Janhvi is the new talk of the town, and the credit goes to her curls. Donning this pink suit designed by Purple Paisley, the diva is looking also classy and exquisite. But, the highlight of the picture is indeed her curly hair which is making her look a beautiful mess. Before we say much, take a look at the picture:

During an interview for the magazine, the actor revealed that her mother never wanted her to join films. She added that she hated the fact that she has to thick-skinned like the other actors in the profession, as the profession demands it. Meanwhile, the diva never misses a chance to share pictures with fans and here we have compiled some of her best ones that are going to turn you in her die-hard fan. Take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More