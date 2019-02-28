Janhvi Kapoor is counted amongst the most alluring actors of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her fashionable attires. Recently, the hottie is setting the Internet on fire with her sizzling photo shoot, dressed in a red sequined gown. With perfect makeup and soft curls, the actor looks ravishing in her pictures.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is a stunner and she proves this very well with her style and attire. It seems the hottie masters the talent of making heads turn with her contemporary style and up to date looks. Her ultra-modern attires and sartorial choices make the actor look more graceful. Recently, the actor is up with her photo shoot, which is currently creating a buzz in the industry. In the photos, she is looking appealing dressed in a red sequinned gown, which is designed by Julien Macdonald. Moreover, her perfect hairdo and dewy makeup, is adding more to her beauty and style.

Talking about her professional work, the actor did her Bollywood debut with the movie Dhadak. Currently, the actor is busy with the shooting of her next project which is a biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, who was the first women pilot of Indian Air Force, to take part in Kargil War in the year 1999. The actor is in Lucknow, shooting for her film with Pankaj Kapoor. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and also features Angad Bedi in a pivotal role. As per reports, the actor will complete her shooting by March end. Janhvi has also recently signed Karan Johar’s film Takht which features Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar. In the movie, Ranveer will play the role of Dara Shikoh and Vicky Kaushal will appear on the screens in the role of Aurangzeb.

