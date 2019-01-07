Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor has been leaving no stone unturned to set social media on fire with her stunning new avatar! After mesmerizing fans with her latest photoshoot, the young actress has once again taken social media by storm with the latest photo which started doing rounds on social media on Monday.

Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor has been leaving no stone unturned to set social media on fire with her stunning new avatar! After mesmerizing fans with her latest photoshoot, the young actress has once again taken social media by storm with the latest photo which started doing rounds on social media soon after it was shared by one of the fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram on Monday evening.

In the photo, we see Janhvi Kapoor outside her gym. The Dhadak fame was snapped by the paparazzi outside the gym and she was wearing a sexy pink top with hot black shorts with green slippers. Her natural look, messy hair and sexy legs are to die for! Janhvi Kapoor is the elder daughter of late veteran actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi made her debut in the Indian film industry last year with Karan Johar’s romantic-drama Dhadak which was released last year and the film emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2018.

The film was an adaptation of Marathi film Sairat and was helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Janhvi Kapoor is a stunning and promising Bollywood actress and fans wish to see more of her work in the coming time.

