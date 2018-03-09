Janhvi's mother and Boney Kapoor's wife Sridevi had passed away in last week of February after an accidental drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel. Her untimely death had shocked the entire country and film fraternity. Janhvi, who celebrated her 21st birthday recently, is going to make her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The movie is being produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and is a remake of 2016 Marathi film Sairat.

Putting all the speculations of a break to rest, Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor has resumed the shooting of her debut movie Dhadak. She was spotted in Bandra with her co-star Ishan Khatter and director Shashank Khaitan where the shoot will take place for a while before moving to Kolkata for the remaining part. The movie is slated to hit the theatres in July and Janhvi did not want a delay in the release date.

“Janhvi and Ishaan will be shooting in Bandra for the next couple of days where they will film some romantic scenes. In the coming week, the duo will head to Kolkata to begin work on the story post-interval, when the lovers elope. They have completed the shoot of the first half which kicked off last December and was shot across Rajasthan and on a set in Mumbai where parts of the state were recreated,” a source was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta reveals details about his envisioned film with Sridevi, says he will dedicate it to her

Janhvi’s mother and Boney Kapoor’s wife Sridevi had passed away in last week of February after an accidental drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel. Her untimely death had shocked the entire country and film fraternity. Janhvi, who celebrated her 21st birthday recently, is going to make her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The movie is being produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and is a remake of 2016 Marathi film Sairat.

Meanwhile, movie’s director Shashank Khaitan has confirmed the development and said that rumours of Janhvi’s break were untrue and that she has agreed to resume the shoot.

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor to make a documentary on the life of Bollywood superstar Sridevi?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App