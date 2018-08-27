Janhvi Kapoor, who made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak, is quite a rage on social media. Her massive popularity has always kept her fans curious about her latest updates. This time too, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sharing a photograph on Instagram, she made the day even more special for her fans.
The photograph is a family combo pack where Arjun Kapoor, Harshwardhan Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are seen smiling and posing for a family photo. Dressed in an off-white Anarkali, Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous, as usual.
On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter. She received a lot of praises for her debut performance in the movie. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Dhadak’ was the remake of Marathi superhit film Sairat. After Dhadak, the actor has been roped in for Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’. The period drama, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. The movie is slated to hit the theatres in 2020.
Recently actress walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week 2018. The actress looked gorgeous than ever. Various photographs are surfacing on the internet. Take a look.