Late legendary actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is quite a social media sensation. Every now and then, her photographs on the internet become a talk of the town. Now, the actor has shared a photograph on Instagram where she is seen spending quality time with her brothers and sisters. The actor looks beautiful in the photo as she smiled at the shutterbugs.

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak, is quite a rage on social media. Her massive popularity has always kept her fans curious about her latest updates. This time too, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sharing a photograph on Instagram, she made the day even more special for her fans.

🌑 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 26, 2018 at 1:29pm PDT

The photograph is a family combo pack where Arjun Kapoor, Harshwardhan Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are seen smiling and posing for a family photo. Dressed in an off-white Anarkali, Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous, as usual.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter. She received a lot of praises for her debut performance in the movie. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Dhadak’ was the remake of Marathi superhit film Sairat. After Dhadak, the actor has been roped in for Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’. The period drama, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. The movie is slated to hit the theatres in 2020.

Recently actress walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week 2018. The actress looked gorgeous than ever. Various photographs are surfacing on the internet. Take a look.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More