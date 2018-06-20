After facing backlash on Dhadak's trailer starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, the next-gen star reacted to the same and has stated that she hopes that people will change their mind after watching the film. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak will hit the screens on July 20.

As the next-gen star Janhvi Kapoor gears up for the theatrical release of her upcoming film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, the diva has reacted to the backlash on Dhadak’s trailer. With more than 35 million views in a week, the trailer of the film has created quite a buzz among the fans. While the trailer has been lauded for the sizzling chemistry between Ishaan and Janhvi and the catchy dialogues of the film, the film has also attracted criticism for failing to incorporate the realism and rawness of Sairat in the adaptation.

In a latest interview with India Today, Janhvi opened up about the response that was received by film and said that she is really thankful for the love that the trailer has received and said that it is overwhelming. Addressing the backlash, Jahnvi added that she hopes that people will change their mind after watching the film.

Addressing the debate on nepotism, Janhvi stated that one is also criticised for being proper. However, she added that she doesn’t think it is something to complain about as it is flattering that people take out some time out of their day to give her that attention. She added that she hopes that one day she does something to deserve that attention.

Speaking about returning to the film sets after the sudden demise of her mother Sridevi, Janhvi stated that it has not been an easy experience. Her work and family have given her the strength to go on. She further added that if it wasn’t for coming back on the sets of Dhadak or being able to act, it would have been much tougher for her than what it is now.

While concluding, Janhvi stated that she is thankful that she had the opportunity to work in the film and act as it saved her in many ways. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will hit the screens on July 20.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More