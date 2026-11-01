Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Sridevi’s Iconic Nagina Look For Halloween; Orry Turns Rishi Kapoor, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor chose a nostalgic theme for Halloween this year, paying tribute to her late mother Sridevi by recreating her iconic look from the 1986 fantasy film Nagina. The actor shared a series of pictures from the celebration, bringing back memories of one of Sridevi’s most recognised screen characters.

But Janhvi was not alone in the recreation. Her friend Orry channelled Rishi Kapoor’s look from the film, while Vaishnav Praveen recreated the appearance of Amrish Puri, turning the Halloween celebration into a tribute to the film’s original cast. Janhvi also recreated visuals associated with the film, including its poster, making the tribute more than just a costume-inspired appearance.

Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Sridevi’s Nagina Look







For the Halloween celebration, Janhvi recreated Sridevi’s memorable appearance from Nagina. The look brought back the film’s distinctive styling, with Janhvi adopting the outfit, hairstyle, jewellery and makeup associated with her mother’s character.

Sharing the pictures, Janhvi expressed her admiration for the original cast. Referring to Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri, she wrote, “And who could possibly be more iconic than Mumma, Rishi uncle and Amrish sir!!”

The tribute also featured Orry recreating Rishi Kapoor’s look and Vaishnav Praveen stepping into Amrish Puri’s character. Together, the group recreated the film’s familiar visual style, giving the Halloween pictures a strong Bollywood nostalgia element.

Why Is Sridevi’s Nagina Look Still Remembered?

Released in 1986, Nagina remains one of the most recognisable fantasy films of Sridevi’s career. Directed by Harmesh Malhotra, the film featured her as Rajni, a woman who is revealed to be a shape-shifting serpent. Rishi Kapoor played Rajiv, her husband, while Amrish Puri appeared as the antagonist, Tantrik Bhaironath. The film became particularly memorable for its supernatural storyline and Sridevi’s performance, especially the sequences involving her transformation into a serpent.

Sridevi’s portrayal of the ichchhadhari naagin also became a defining part of her popular screen image. The film’s music and visual treatment added to its lasting recall among Hindi film audiences. Janhvi’s Halloween recreation brought these familiar characters back into the spotlight, while also giving the tribute a personal connection through her mother.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Tribute To Her Mother Sridevi

Janhvi has often spoken about her mother and the influence Sridevi had on her life and career. The Nagina-inspired Halloween pictures offered another public tribute, this time through a recreation of one of her mother’s most celebrated film appearances. Rather than choosing a conventional Halloween costume, Janhvi used the occasion to revisit a character that remains closely associated with Sridevi’s filmography. The participation of Orry and Vaishnav Praveen added to the recreation, with all three bringing different characters from the 1986 film into the celebration.

The pictures also arrived in a year that marks four decades since Nagina was released. For viewers familiar with the original film, the recreation offered a nostalgic reminder of Sridevi’s screen presence and the characters that helped make the film memorable.

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