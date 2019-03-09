Janhvi Kapoor refuses to play a double role which was recently offered to her, however, the actor turned down the project. The Dhadak actor doesn't want her role to be compared with her mother Sridevi’s iconic double role in Chaalbaaz. Janvi's team, however, denied such rumours and said that no such role was being offered to her.

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor grabbed a lot of attention with her exceptional acting skills in her debut film. Soon after her debut, the actor is offered with several projects, however, the beauty has decided to take it slow. Reports said that the gorgeous actor was recently offered a double role in a film, however, the actor turned down the project.

The reports said that the actor doesn’t want her role to be compared with her mother Sridevi’s iconic double role in Chaalbaaz. Janhvi’s team, however, denied such rumours and said that no such role was being offered to her.

Compared to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday the fellow actors, who all are busy signing multiple projects, it seems that Janhvi is in no rush as she is taking things slow and steady. Post-Dhadak Janhvi is busy shooting her upcoming projects, which is another KJo production.

The 22-years old actor is busy shooting for a biopic in which she will be seen playing the role of an IAF officer Gunjan Saxena. The film is titled as Kargil Girl. A few days ago, Janhvi had posted a photo on her official Instagram account, in which she was wearing a uniform of an IAF officer.

Talking much about the film, Angad Bedi has been signed to play the role of her brother Anshuman Saxena. Reportedly, the duo has been spotted in Lucknow shooting for the film. Angad Bedi will also play the role of an army officer, alike Gunjan’s real-life brother. Pankaj Tripathi will be playing the role of their father.

Janvi’s excellent acting skills are been highly appreciated by everyone after her first debut in Dhadak opposite to Ishaan Kahattar. They both started their filmy carrier together.

Now, fans are waiting patiently to watch their upcoming films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More