This is what father Boney Kapoor thinks of Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured bae Ishaan Khatter: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s dating rumours have been doing the rounds in Bollywood town since the duo was seen together in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. While the two call each other BFFs, the movie buffs just don’t want to accept the fact. Apart from that, multiple things have happened in the past that did not let the rumours die. One of them being Janhvi’s brother Arjun Kapoor revelation that Ishaan keeps buzzing around his sister and to his response, Ishaan’s brother Shahid Kapoor stated that Ishaan does this for a lot of people. Now, how could one just deny the fact that there is something between the two?

Janhvi, daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, recently appeared in a TV show where she was asked a couple of questions regarding her personal life. Well, we have to admit that the lady did reply to them wisely.

When asked about whether her father screens all her dates, the actor replied saying that she doesn’t have many dates and along with that her father believes that no guy is good enough for her. She also blushed when asked whether her father likes Ishaan or not.

Asked if her father liked Ishaan during the screening, Janhvi first expressed shock to the question, however, she politely answered to it saying that her father thinks that Ishaan is a lovely actor and a nice boy.

On the professional front, Janhvi is currently working on the biopic of a Kargil war hero and an air force pilot Gunjan Saxena. The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht featuring Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. On the other hand, Ishaan has not yet announced his future endeavours.

