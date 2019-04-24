Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved and adored starlets of Bollywood who keeps on hogging headlines for her hot and sexy looks. This time, the diva is stealing the limelight by her answer to a sensational question. On being asked, who will she choose to kiss between Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan, this is what the actor replied.

Bollywood’s glam doll Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most talented new-comers of the industry who has impressed fans with her superb performance in her debut movie. Gearing up to entertain fans with many more movies, Janhvi Kapoor is currently working on some projects. The diva has a massive fan following on social media too and people love to know more and more about her. This is why we have brought an interesting piece of information.

The diva recently graced a talk show with her sister Khushi Kapoor and it marked their first-ever appearance on television together. In Colors Infinity Show, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor made some memorable moments with their instant fun answers. In one of the interesting segments of the show, Janhvi Kapoor was asked a question that who would she kiss between Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan. In a flick of seconds, the act0r came with her answer that she would kiss Uri: The Surgical Strike actor over the Luka Chuppi star.

Touring back to Sara’s answer on a similar question, the diva quickly chose Kartik Aaryan and soon after that, they were announced to have signed a movie together. After this candid reply in Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan was cross-questioned in many other interviews too and now, she is working with Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal 2.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen starring opposite Vicky Kaushal in Takht. Karan Johar’s ambitious project will showcase Vicky Kaushal in the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Janhvi Kapoor shot to fame immediately after her debut movie got released and since then, she has been topping the headlines for one thing or the other. She stepped into Bollywood with the movie Dhadak in the year 2018 opposite Ishaan Khattar. The movie was helmed by Shashank Khaitan’s and enjoyed a good run of the box-office.

