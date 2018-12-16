Janhvi Kapoor hot photos: In the photo shared by the beautiful star she is dressed in a Pink pleated skirt, she has paired it with a beautiful embroidered black top. She has complemented her party attire with a diamond choker, kohled eyes and pink lipstick. The photo in a short span of time has garnered thousands of likes and the comment section is jam-packed with compliments for her beautiful smile.

Janhvi Kapoor hot photos: Takht actor looks beautiful at the Taj hotel anniversary celebrations

Janhvi Kapoor hot photos: Daughter of Sridevi Janhvi kapoor is currently basking in the success of her debut film Dhadak opposite Ishan Khatter this year. Although the diva might be one movie old but already is a social media sensation with more than 3 million followers on the photo sharing platform instagram. The beautiful Dhadak fame recently shared photos from the Taj Hotel anniversary celebrations and oh boy! she looks beautiful as she smiles for the camera.

In the photo shared by the beautiful star she is dressed in a Pink pleated skirt, she has paired it with a beautiful embroidered black top. She has complemented her party attire with a diamond choker, kohled eyes and pink lipstick. The photo in a short span of time has garnered thousands of likes and the comment section is jam-packed with compliments for her beautiful smile. Take a look at the pictures from the event here:

On the professional front, Janhvi kapoor will be next seen on the silver screens with Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor. The movie is set to release in 2020 and is already making a buzz among the fans. Take a look at some of the sexiest pictures of Janhvi Kapoor:

