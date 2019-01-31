Jahnvi Kapoor photos: With growing popularity after her debut in Dhadak with Ishan Khatter, Jahnvi Kapoor refuses to cease impressing her fans with her stunning Instagram uploads. The actress is on fire and is breaking the Instagram with her hot photos donned in designer ensembles.

Jahnvi Kapoor photos: Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of the veteran actress Sridevi and the producer Boney Kapoor entered the film industry with her debut in the remake of the Marathi blockbuster hit and critically acclaimed movie Sairat, Dhadak- a Hindi-language romance film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It was jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Dhadak earned ₹8.71 crore net on its opening day domestically, which was the highest ever for a film starring newbies in India. In addition to Dhadak, she has already been roped in for the biopic o the Pilot Gunjan Saxena.

Hailing from a film family, acting came very naturally to Janhvi, who had expressed her interest in acting at a very young age. Janhvi Kapoor has a younger sister named Khushi Kapoor who will soon be making her debut in the Indian film industry. Janhvi Kapoor’s phenomenal performance in Dhadak was highly applauded by critics as well as fans.

She is also the recipient of the Best Debutante Female of 2018 and fans feel that she has a very bright future. Her uncanny resemblance to mother Sridevi is amazing. Although Janhvi Kapoor is just one film old in the industry but has already gained a massive fan following.

The Dhadak actress has allegedly been dating her co-star Ishaan Khatter for quite some time now. From attending film screenings together to being spotted out on lunch dates around the city, the Bollywood newbies did little to start the buzzing rumours.

