Janhvi Kapoor sexy photos: Bollywood's next-gen star Janhvi Kapoor, who made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, is taking social media by storm with her latest photos. For her latest outing, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a boho ensemble by celebrity designer Anamika Khanna. Donning a multi-coloured sleeveless blouse with high-waisted pants and a sheer slit lehenga, the diva is making an impressive fashion statement and making the fashion critics take note of her.

One of the most prominent debuts of 2018- Janhvi Kapoor is a fashionista and she has proving the same since before she took her first step in Bollywood. Having delivered an impressive performance in her first film Dhadak, the next gen star has never missed an opportunity to make the fashion critics take note of her. And she has done it again!

Attending the Lions Gold Awards that were held last night in Mumbai, Janhvi made a jaw-dropping appearance at the event wearing an ensemble by celebrity designer Anamika Khanna. Wearing a multi-coloured embroidered sleeveless choli and high-waisted blue pant and an open skirt with quirky motifs printed all over it, Janhvi proved that she is here and here to rule the cinema screens as well as the red carpet.

To accentuate the look, the diva completed her look with a golden choker, statement earrings and tied her hair in a sleek ponytail. Keeping her makeup dewy yet natural, Janhvi looked picture-perfect with a thick coat of mascara, mauve lipstick and a stroke of highlighter. However, this is not the first time that Janhvi has turned heads with her stunning looks.

Take a look at some of them here-

Post Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, Takht is slated to hit the theatrical screens in 2020.

