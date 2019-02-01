Janhvi Kapoor sexy photos: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is winning hearts with her impressive sense of style in her latest photos. In the photos doing rounds on social media, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen looking ravishing in a blue floral dress attending the film screening of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. Starring Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, the film has hit the theatrical screens today.

The next gen star Janhvi Kapoor is just one film old in Bollywood but her popularity among the youth and undeniable charm is undeniable. With her girl next door personality, an impressive performance in her debut film Dhadak and fashion choices, the diva has proved that she is one talent to look out for as she is here and here to stay. On Februrary 1, Janhvi attended the film screening of Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga that is all set to release this weekend.

Looking absolutely stunning, Janhvi opted for a blue floral full sleeved dress with a plunging neckline and pair of shimmery heels. The stunner completed her look with a matching sling bag and kept her makeup minimal yet glowing makeup. Needless to say, Janhvi has scored full marks on the fashion quotient with her latest outing. In one of the photos shared by Janhvi on her Instagram story, she can be seen striking a quirky pose in the ELKDTAL glass cubicle.

However, this is not the first time that Janhvi has turned heads with her sartorial choices in terms of fashion and style. To kickstart the season of love, the actor has featured on the cover of Hello magazine for its February issue. In the cover, Janhvi can be seen looking breathtaking in a red gown.

Have a look at the cover here:

Post Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht that is slated for a theatrical release in 2020.

