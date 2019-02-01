Janhvi Kapoor sexy photos: From giving a splendid performance in her debut film Dhadak to making a mark in the hearts of her fans with her not less than sexy photos, Janhvi Kapoor never leaves a stone unturned to steal the thunder. The new diva of the film industry walks down the pavilion with the art of performing running in her veins.

Smitten by her gorgeous face and model-like personality, even the top-designers and stylists like creating pieces for her.

Janhvi Kapoor sexy photos: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the actresses who never leaves the golden opportunity of capturing the hearts of the audience with her mind-boggling photos. The actress, who is only one movie old in the industry, is already savouring 3.5 million followers on her Instagram account. Kapoor recently shot for the February issue of Hello Magazine India and looked remarkably ravishing in red. The sensational actress was donned in an haute red coloured off-shoulder mesh gown ensembled with a gorgeously studded diamond jewellery, personifying her look.

The diva who made her debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter has in no time won all the hearts with her laudable performances. The duo did exceptionally well in the film and was well-liked by the audience. Dhadak was released in over 2235 screens in India and a total of 2791 screens worldwide. It earned ₹8.71 crore nett on its opening day domestically, which was the highest ever for a film starring newcomers in India, breaking the previous record held by Student Of The Year (2012).

Daughter of the veteran actress Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor is pepping up for her next film which is a biopic of Gunjan Saxen. Reportedly, she will be gaining weight to get into the skin of the character. The shooting of the film is supposed to commence in March.

We take to her Instagram account to share with you more of her sexy photos.

