Janhvi Kapoor sexy photos: The next-gen actor Janhvi Kapoor who made her acting debut with Dhadak this year opposite Ishan Khatter is leaving no stone unturned and is making her fans go crazy with her latest fashion choices. Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share the picture from Isha Ambani’s star-studded wedding ceremony where she was dressed in a classy gold sequinned, deep neckline blouse and maroon lengha. Dressed in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation, Janhvi looks hot as ever as she poses for the camera. The Dhadak fame has completed her wedding attire with beautiful gold jhumkas, kohled eyes, smoky eye makeup, and glossy peach colored lipstick.

Recently, the fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla took to his Instagram handle to share a video of Janhvi Kapoor posing for the camera. He has captioned the picture as sitting pretty in this red and golden lengha. The video in a span of just a few hours has garnered thousands of views and the count seems unstoppable. On the professional front, Janhvi has already signed movies ahead of the year and will be seen next on silver screens in Karan Johar’s Takht. Janvi will be co-starring opposite Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The movie will hit the silver screens in 2020.

