Janhvi Kapoor has recently shared a videotape that will take her fans to a roller coaster ride inside the journey of her life. Janhvi added a few interesting incidents from her life and give it a shape. It is truly admirable and netizens are loving it the most. Janvhi complied some extravagant moments from her life with dad Boney Kapoor and Mom Sridevi. She has clipped some amazing old video with her family and joined them in a creative way. She has showcased how life was so blessed for her and how she managed to pick up all the happy and sad moments from her life.

Janvi Kapoor is super active on social media during a lockdown and she managed to keep the attention of her fans as she missed no chance to impress them with her crazy fights with sister Khushi Kapoor or with her interesting videos with her father Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor has always stunned her fans with her beautiful photos and her commendable performance. Also, her latest release Gunjan Saxena has done well on the OTT platform Netflix. Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena was scheduled for a longer time to go on the floors but the COVID- 19 outbreak brought some difficulty in the release. No w the makers have managed to get her on the boards.

People loved Janhvi Kapoor more in the role of Gunjan Saxena then her other looks. She looks even more natural and her different and bold personality made her even more relevant to this character.

