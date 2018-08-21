Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has refuted all the reports related to Dostana 2. Stating them as entirely baseless, Karan clarified that Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra have not been roped in for the sequel of the film. Released in 2008, Dostana starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

The audience would have to have to wait a little longer to watch next-gen star Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra pair up on-screen. After reports that suggested that Janhvi and Sidharth have been roped in Dostana 2, Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his official Twitter handle to refute the speculations. Commenting on the same, Karan wrote that all news circulating about Dostana 2 and brushed off the speculations as baseless. Soon after the tweet, when one user took a dig at Karan by saying that he can win a gold medal in launching star kids, the director shot back by saying that he can win the bronze for bulls***!

Earlier, reports were rife that Janhvi will be seen stepping into the shoes of Priyanka Chopra in the sequel of Dostana 2 and will be paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra. However, the search for the second male lead is still on. Speaking about the same, a source close to a leading daily stated that Karan is keen on making the second part of the blockbuster film and the script has been finally locked.

Hello!!! All news circulating about DOSTANA 2 is untrue!!! Lots of speculation which is entirely baseless!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 20, 2018

And you will win the Bronze for Bullshit! https://t.co/9EpKV24aRJ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 20, 2018

Starring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra as the lead, Dostana had hit the screens in 2008. According to the latest buzz, Dostana 2 will be helmed by the same director as the original, i.e Tarun Mansukhani.

After the success of Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi will be seen Karan Johar’s upcoming film Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor while Sidharth is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jabariya Jodi along with Parineeti Chopra.

