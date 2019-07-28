Sister duo Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are making their fans go aww with their adorable gym photoshoot. Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming films RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao and Kargil Girl co-starring Pankaj Tripathi.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the most adorable and loved sister duos in Bollywood. Be it their crazy yet cute antics, style diaries to their strong bond, they are also fans favorite and take social media by storm whenever they come together. Over the weekend, Janhvi decided to take some time off her busy schedule and spend quality time with her little sister.

She shared a couple of photos on her Instagram story in which they can be seen chilling at their gym. In the first photo, the sister duo can be seen clicking a mirror selfie while the photo features them balancing on a black stand and seem to enjoy each other’s company a lot.

Dressed in a white suit paired with juttis, Janhvi is looking effortlessly graceful. She has tied her look together by going for open tresses and silver jhumkis. Meanwhile, Khushi is looking super cute in an ivory crop top and high waisted denim pants paired with a tiny black sling bag.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut last year with Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. She has now been roped in for films like Kargil Girl co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, RoohiAfza opposite Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor is yet to take her first step into the Bollywood industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App