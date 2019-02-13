Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is best known for swaying her fans with her trendy attires and looks. The actor's latest Instagram post will make you gush over her beauty and style. In the picture, she is looking alluring dressed in black attire. The beauty has paired the dress with a long jacket which is complimenting her well.

Janhvi Kapoor is among the divas who master the talent of impressing her fans with her stylish attires and looks. The hottie has captured many hearts with her phenomenal acting in the movie Dhadhak. The diva is also known for giving major fashion goals to her fans with her superb preference of attires and keeps exploring with the new trends in the industry. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photo, dressed in black attire. In the picture, Janhvi is wearing a black lehenga choli and has completed her look wearing a sherwani style long jacket on the lehenga, which is giving her a royal look. Moreover, the sequential work on the whole attire and jacket is making her look like a princess with her own shine.

Recently Janhvi was making news for looking flawless, posing confidently in a red attire for a magazine cover. Many times, she is also snapped, while going for dinner dates and lunch with friends and family. She was also seen at Mumbai Police cultural event, Umang 2019, wearing a beautiful dress. It seems the hottie definitely knows the technique of making heads turn and is best known for her stunning appearances at the red carpet. Talking about the professional front, the actor will next be seen in the movie Takht, sharing the screens with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh.

