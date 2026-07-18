Janhvi Kapoor To Collaborate With Pagglait Director Umesh Bist For New Film Amid Peddi Controversy: Report

Janhvi Kapoor appears to have locked her next big-screen outing. According to a Variety India report, the actor is set to collaborate with Pagglait director Umesh Bist for the first time in an untitled feature film. The reported development comes at a time when Janhvi has been making headlines over her upcoming Telugu film Peddi, where the first look of her character, Achiyamma, triggered debate online. While some praised the rustic makeover, others accused the makers of objectifying the actor. Janhvi has not publicly responded to the criticism.

Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment back the film

If the report is accurate, the yet-to-be-titled film will bring together two acclaimed production houses, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Oscar-winning Sikhya Entertainment.

While the makers have kept the plot, genre and supporting cast under wraps, the collaboration has already generated curiosity, considering Bist’s reputation for grounded, character-driven storytelling. His 2021 Netflix film Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra, was widely appreciated for its sensitive writing and fresh narrative.

The report further states that the film is expected to begin production between October and November 2026.

Umesh Bist also has Pagglait 2 in the pipeline

Apart from this reported collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor, Umesh Bist is also attached to direct Pagglait 2. The sequel is expected to see Sanya Malhotra return as Sandhya, continuing the story of one of Netflix India’s most acclaimed original films.

It remains unclear whether Bist will shoot both projects simultaneously or complete one before moving on to the next.

What’s next for Janhvi Kapoor?

An official announcement regarding the new film is still awaited. Meanwhile, Janhvi has a busy slate ahead. Besides Peddi opposite Ram Charan, she is also set to star in Lag Ja Gale, alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya.