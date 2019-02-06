The blooming actress of the film industry has set her step forward to make her debut in Tamil cinema with her father Boney Kapoor's Pink remake. The original movie featured Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu in the leading roles.

The blockbuster hit Pink is being remade in Tamil starring Ajith in Amitabh Bachchan’s role. The yet to be titled film will be produced by Boney Kapoor who says that it is an ode to his wife late actress Sridevi. The film will be directed by H Vinod, the director of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. The shooting of the film is supposed to commence soon as the cast has been finalised.

Apart from Ajith, the film remake will also feature Shraddha Srinath who will be portraying the role of Tapsee in the original. Reportedly, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor who had been in the news since her debut will make a cameo in the film. Although the news is yet to be confirmed, an official announcement may be made soon. According to reports, the shooting of the remake will begin in March and it will be aimed to released by Dussehra this year.

Making her debut with the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat, Dhadak helped Janhvi grab the limelight in the industry. The film starred Janhvi Kapoor opposite Ishaan Khatter and was well liked by the audience. Only one film old, the actress has already marked a place in the hearts of the audience and keeps them hooked up with her Instagram posts.

Refusing to reduce the pace, Janhvi is in full spirit to grab all the attention and make her presence in the industry be recognised. Since the remake of Pink is produced by her father, the speculations are that Janhvi will most probably be seen in the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More