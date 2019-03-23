The 64th Vimal Filmfare Awards will be no less than a starry and glittery night today on Saturday, March 23 in Mumbai. The Bollywood stars have geared up to spread their magic on-stage to woo their fans. Several rehearsal videos are surfacing on social media of many actors. Janhvi Kapoor is also sweating it out during rehearsals. In the videos, she can be seen grooving on songs such as Ghoomar from Padmaavat and Kamariya from Mitron

Janhvi Kapoor who won everyone’s hearts with her acting skills in Dhadak is all set to woo her fans with her dance moves at 64th Vimal Filmfare Awards ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday March 23, 2019. Various rehearsal videos are surfacing on the social media where she can be seen dancing on various songs such as Ghoomar from Padmaavat and Kamariya from Mitron. In the videos, dressed in bright costumes, from blue harem pants to pink lehenga, she looks beautiful while practising her dance moves. Going by these videos, the Filmfare night will be no less than a glittery and entertaining one.

Feeling excited about her rehearsal, Janhvi Kapoor said that she was excited and was praying a lot for the same. She is more nervous about her performance than being nominated for her film. She is super excited for Bollywood songs and shiny costumes. At the end, she says that she hoped that everyone would like her performance.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Ishaan Khatter in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. Dhadak is a Hindi remake of Marathi film Siarat. Janhvi Kapoor recieved a lot of appreciation for her acting skills in her film. Presently, she is working for her film, Kargil Girl. The film is based on the life of a pilot Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan Saxena helped evacuate injured soldiers from Kargil in 1999.

Besides this, Janhvi has been roped in for filmmaker Karan Johar’s Takht. The movie is slated to release in 2020. The multi-starrer will also feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor, in the lead roles.

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late veteran actor Sridevi. She has a younger sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor is a fashionista of the tinsel town. From flaunting her style in ball gowns to ruffled tops, the actor has always gone a notch higher in giving style goals.

Check out her some beautiful photos

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor won ‘cinematic debut of the year’ award at Hello Hall Fame of Awards. At the awards ceremony, she looked beautiful in her silver shimmery thigh-high slit outfit.

