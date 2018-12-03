Shining starlet Janhvi Kapoor who was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak is now prepping up for her next project. Many reports say that the beautiful diva is being chosen to play the lead role in an upcoming period drama.The debut movie of Janhvi, Dhadak which was apparently the remake of famous plot Sairat became a blockbuster hit and the audience loved Janhvi's acting. Although it was a tragic time for the star as she lost her mother Sridevi but seems her blessing did wonders at the box-office.

Now,many sources are confirming that Janhvi will soon play a strong character of an army office in her next film. Karan Johar’s production is apparently planning a film on the first Indian combat aviator to be posted in Kargil, Gunajan Saxena who fought in the 1999 war. The biopic will be a period drama in which Janhvi will lead the cast, playing the role of Gunjan Saxena herself. A reliable and close source was quoted saying that Janhvi will start prepping up in the next few days with basic lessons of flying and will attend sessions on how the working of Indian Air Force. Janhvi even spent time with Gunjan Saxena a few months ago and now they are planning the second meeting soon. These efforts are being made so that Janhvi not only understands the plot better but also digs deep into the character she is going to play.

Gunjana Saxena, the personality on whose life the biopic will revolve is one of the unsaid heroes who evacuated injured soldiers from the Kargil war. She flew through Kashmir and even had some near-to-death experiences in that phase. Along with her fellow lieutenant Srividya Rajan, Gunjan fought the enemy troop and brought soldiers to their home land safe. The warrior was even honoured with the award of Shaurya Vir and became the first woman to have received it.

